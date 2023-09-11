Dried tomato exports from Bitlis to Italy and Europe

The tomatoes planted in April undergo a drying process in August and September after being harvested. After the tomatoes are cut and dried naturally in 10-12 days in the scorching heat, they are sent to Italy and European countries to be used in pasta sauce and pizza. Approximately 4 thousand tons of tomatoes, which are harvested in Adilcevaz district and spread on the fields for drying, are exported after being dried under the sun with natural methods. The dried tomatoes of Bitlis, which is in great demand due to its taste, started to take its place on the tables of the world.