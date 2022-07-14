 Contact Us

Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon.

AP / Life
Published 14.07.2022 09:38
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
Did you catch the supermoon?
There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday
New York stops for "Manhattanhenge", the most-photographed sunset
The risky business of Amazonian tree climbers
Japan mourns as funeral for former PM Abe held in Tokyo
How to safeguard the memory of Srebrenica genocide