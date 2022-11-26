 Contact Us

Delivery robot couriers on duty in Spain

Thanks to the tool developed by the Goggo company, orders placed over the internet are delivered to the door by robots.

Published 26.11.2022 11:08
Autonomous and electric robots, which have started to be used by markets and restaurants in the city of Alcobendas in the Madrid region of Spain, carry out shopping deliveries.
