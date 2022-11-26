Delivery robot couriers on duty in Spain

Autonomous and electric robots, which have started to be used by markets and restaurants in the city of Alcobendas in the Madrid region of Spain, carry out shopping deliveries. Thanks to the tool developed by the Goggo company, orders placed over the internet are delivered to the door by robots. The charging time of the robots, which can reach a speed of 5 km per hour, varies between 5 and 12 hours. One of the customers, Alejandro de Laverda, expressed his satisfaction with the application and stated that it is very comfortable to use. Goggo Operations Director Carlos Ortiz stated that different robot types serve according to the order and product type, and emphasized that the robots are directed from the operation center.