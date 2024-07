Crucial findings at Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Gökhan Yazgı stated that artifacts uncovered in Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe in Şanlıurfa, where archeological remains dating back to the Neolithic age are located, might offer new perspectives to history.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 30.07.2024 16:31





