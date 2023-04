Centuries-old teenage mummy unearthed in Peru

The well-preserved remains of the child, who would have been about 12 or 13, were found during a dig at the Cajamarquilla archaeological site in a grave some two meters (6.5 feet) deep and covered by a large rock, team leader Yomira Huaman told AFP.

Published 26.04.2023 00:35





