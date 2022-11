Catatumbo lightning: Bolts that could illuminate all of South America

Throughout the planet there are certain spectacular natural phenomena worth witnessing once in a lifetime: the northern lights of the polar areas, halos, iridescent clouds... But there is one that probably far exceeds them all, and we would not like to be caught by surprise by it. We talk about the lightning of Catatumbo.

Published 27.11.2022





