Cat with cleft palate treated with innovative human medical device in Türkiye

A cat in Balıkesir with a cleft palate causing constant sneezing was successfully treated using a septal button, a medical device typically used in humans. The innovative procedure, performed at Balıkesir University, restored the cat's health, reducing sneezing and improving its quality of life.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 18.11.2024 16:20





