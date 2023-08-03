Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces divorce from wife Sophie Gregoire

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (51) announced on his social media account that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (48), have decided to divorce. In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old Trudeau stated that after "many meaningful and difficult conversations," the couple has made the decision to separate. Justin Trudeau, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, married Sophie Gregoire on May 28, 2005, in Montreal.

