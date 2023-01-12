 Contact Us

'Calm city' Şavşat covered in white

The Şavşat district of Artvin, which was given the title of 'calm city' at the 'Cittaslow 2015 General Assembly' held in Milan, Italy, turned white after the snowfall.

Published 12.01.2023 14:43
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
Beautiful landscapes emerged after Artvin's Şavşat district, titled 'calm city', was covered with a white blanket after a snowfall.
German police trying to clear climate protesters holed up in abandoned village Luetzerath
Four dinosaur species found in Chilean valley for first time: study
Greek PM dashes hopes of swift return of Parthenon marbles
Marvelous NASA time-lapse shows more than 100 days of Sun in an hour
Prince Harry's autobiography "Spare" goes on sale | Memoir hits shelves after days of controversy