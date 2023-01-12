'Calm city' Şavşat covered in white

Beautiful landscapes emerged after Artvin's Şavşat district, titled 'calm city', was covered with a white blanket after a snowfall. The Şavşat district of Artvin, which was given the title of 'calm city' at the 'Cittaslow 2015 General Assembly' held in Milan, Italy, turned white after the snowfall. In the district, which is the center of attention, especially in summer and autumn, beautiful images emerged with the snowfall. In Şavşat, which attracts visitors with its architecture, culture, and nature, the registered wooden houses with local motifs were viewed from the air with a white cover.