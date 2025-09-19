Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle

Among them, Ostrozac Castle stands out for its architecture and layered historical texture, and is considered one of the region's most impressive structures. Declared a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the castle was used as a defensive structure during the medieval and Ottoman periods, and in 1902 it was rebuilt in a historicist style by Isabella von Berks, the wife of the then Bihac governor Lothar von Berks. In 2013, the castle and its surrounding park were both designated as national monuments of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Today, Ostrozac Castle is open to visitors and hosts various cultural events throughout the year.