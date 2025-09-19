 Contact Us

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle

Located in the Una-Sana Canton in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, the region is home to more than 30 medieval towns and towers.

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 19.09.2025 11:58
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle

Among them, Ostrozac Castle stands out for its architecture and layered historical texture, and is considered one of the region's most impressive structures.

  • 2
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle

Declared a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the castle was used as a defensive structure during the medieval and Ottoman periods, and in 1902 it was rebuilt in a historicist style by Isabella von Berks, the wife of the then Bihac governor Lothar von Berks.

  • 3
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle

In 2013, the castle and its surrounding park were both designated as national monuments of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

  • 4
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle

Today, Ostrozac Castle is open to visitors and hosts various cultural events throughout the year.

  • 5
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
  • 6
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
  • 7
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
  • 8
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
  • 9
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
  • 10
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
  • 11
  • 11
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s historic Ostrozac Castle
A Red Sea attraction: Ras Mohammed National Park
Top 10 most streamed songs worldwide in 2025 and their artists
Why is the Silvan Inscription important?
Autumn in 'Yedigöller'
First artifacts recovered from Titanic’s sister ship wreck