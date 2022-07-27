 Contact Us

Bidder pays $2.8M for jacket worn in space by Buzz Aldrin

A bidder has paid nearly $2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969.

Published 27.07.2022 02:25
