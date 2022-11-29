Beauty of white in Türkiye's Limni Lake

Limni Lake Nature Park, located on the skirts of Zigana Mountain, which has a crater feature, 45 kilometers from the city center, has recently been among the remarkable tourism regions of the Eastern Black Sea Region. The park, visited by thousands of tourists, turned white after the first snowfall of the season. In the region at an altitude of 1700 meters, where the snow thickness reached 10 centimeters, beautiful images emerged after the lake as well as the pine and spruce trees were covered with a white blanket.

