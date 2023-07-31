 Contact Us

Ayla Kristine: Woman who moves like a horse

Ayla Kristine, a woman in Norway, has developed a captivating fascination with horses that has led her to imitate their movements with remarkable accuracy. Inspired by her early exposure to horses since the age of 4, Kristine began running and moving like a horse, even using her hands to mimic their distinctive motions. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "When I was little, I loved dogs and always wanted to be a dog. As I grew up, I started horse riding and became interested in horses.

