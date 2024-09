Atatürk’s independence medal document displayed for first time in Ankara

For the first time, a document proving Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk received the Independence Medal has been displayed at the War of Independence Museum in Ankara. The document, open to the public during the August 30 Victory Day events, will be on view for four months.

