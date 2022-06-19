 Contact Us

Around 4,000 people in Netherlands march 25 miles to support refugees

Nearly 4,000 people in the Netherlands marched around 40 kilometers (25 miles) to support refugees on Sunday.

Published 19.06.2022 20:05
