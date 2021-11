Archeologists discover 1,600-year-old steelyard weight during Karabük excavations

Turkish archeologists have unearthed a 1,600-year-old steelyard weight during excavations in an ancient city near the Black Sea. The city of Hadrianopolis in the modern province of Karabük is believed to have been used as a settlement area in the late Hellenistic, Roman, and early Byzantine eras.

Published 30.11.2021 16:52 Share This Album





Subscribe