Archaeologists discover 3,800-Year-Old ancient city in Peru

Archaeologists have uncovered the ancient city of Penico, believed to have been a major cultural and commercial center connecting coastal, mountainous, and rainforest populations around 3,800 years ago.The site, located in present-day Lima, Peru, was recently revealed, shedding new light on early Andean civilization and its complex networks of trade and interaction.

