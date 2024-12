Anita Taylor's exhibition "Moonraker" hosted at Vision Art Platform

Vision Art Platform is hosting Anita Taylor's exhibition titled "Moonraker." The exhibition, which opened on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM, will be available for viewing at Vision Art Platform in Akaretler until December 31, 2024.

Agencies and A News / Life Published 06.12.2024 00:24





