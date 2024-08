Ancient Hittite tablet revealing new language now on display at Boğazkale Museum

A newly discovered Hittite tablet revealing an extinct Indo-European language is now on display at the Boğazkale Museum. Found in Hattusha and deciphered to show a ritual invocation, the tablet provides insights into ancient Anatolian languages and practices.

