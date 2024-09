Analysis of the film ‘Pocket Hercules: Naim Süleymanoğlu’

The film "Pocket Hercules: Naim Süleymanoğlu" tells the life story of the legendary weightlifter Naim Süleymanoğlu, who left a mark on both Turkish and global sports history. The production also sheds light on the historical context of the era, revealing the oppression faced by the Turkish minority in Bulgaria under communist rule.

Published 21.09.2024





