Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expect another 'Baldwinito' due this fall

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have revealed that they are expecting their seventh child together. In a post on Instagram, Hilaria wrote: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall.

Published 30.03.2022 14:00





