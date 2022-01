Airbnb looks for a person who will live in Sicily one year for free

It might sound like a scam, but it is not: Airbnb looks for a person who would be interested to live in Sicily for free in a completely refurbished house, in return for being the host of it for 9 months, where he/she will need to rent one of the house's rooms.

Published 27.01.2022 11:23





