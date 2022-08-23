 Contact Us

1,200 year-old desert mansion revealed in Negev Desert

Described as a "luxurious rural estate" by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the home that was found boasted a marble-paved hallway and walls decorated with frescoes

Israeli archaeologists unveiled a 1,200 year-old mansion on Tuesday, broadening knowledge of the southern desert region where a mosque was recently discovered.
