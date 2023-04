Turkish community gathers at iftar event in London

Türkiye's Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertaş, Kemal Ergün, head of the Islamic Community Milli Görüş (ICMG), Nasim Ali, the mayor of Camden, and Humaira Garasia, speaker of the London Borough of Hackney, were among the attendees. After the call to prayer was recited, Muslims broke their fast at the iftar, which was organized by ICMG UK.