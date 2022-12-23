 Contact Us

Hadith-i Sharif: No father can give his child anything better than good man­ners

"None of you has faith unless I am dearer to him than his father and his son and all mankind." (Bukhari)

Published 23.12.2022 18:04
HYPOCRISY "The signs of the hypocrite are three: when he speaks, he lies: when he promises, he breaks it when any trust is kept with him, he misuses it" (Bukhari)
Islamophobic politician Rasmus Paludan sets fire to Muslim holy book Quran in front of Copenhagen mosque
Protests across the Middle East against Quran burning
Exploitation of Islamic belief by Daesh terror group inflict the greatest damage to Muslim societies
Dozens of Muslim women featured in BBC’s 100 Women List
The largest mosque in Yemen: al-Saleh Mosque