HYPOCRISY 'The signs of the hypocrite are three: when he speaks, he lies: when he promises, he breaks it when any trust is kept with him, he misuses it' (Bukhari) VISITING THE SICK '...Visit the sick, feed the hungry and set free the captives.' (Bukhari) GREETING 'When one of you meets his brother he should say Salam to him' (Abu Dawud) 'The young should say Salam to the old, the passer-by to the one sitting and the small-group to the large one' (Bukhari) BROTHERHOOD 'None of you can be a believer unless he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.' (Bukhari) 'Believers are like the parts of a building to one another, each part supporting the others.' (Bukhari) 'Each of you is a mirror of his brother, if you see something wrong in your brother, you must tell him to get rid of it.' (Tirmidhi) 'A Muslim is he from whose tongue and hands other Muslims are safe.' (Bukhari) CHARITY 'Every good action is a charity and it is good action to meet a friend with a smiling face.' (Bukhari) 'Removal from a road that which is harmful is charity.' (Bukhari) 'There is a man who gives charity and he conceals it so much that his left hand does not know what his right hand spends.' (Bukhari) EATING AND DRINKING 'Say Allah's name (Bismillah) and eat with your right hand and eat from near you.' (Bukhari) 'When one drinks, he should not breathe into the Vessel (Glass)' (Bukhari) TALKING 'He who truly believes in Allah and the last day should speak good or keep silent.' (Bukhari and Muslim) REPENTANCE (TAWBAH) 'By Allah I (Muhammad) ask Allah's forgiveness and turn to him in repentance more than seventy times a day.' (Bukhari) SALAH AND TAHÂRAH 'The key to Paradise is Salah and the key to Salah is Taharah (Purification).' (Bukhari) THE NEEDY 'One who tries to help the widow and the poor is like a warrior in the way of Allah.' (Bukhari) NEIGHBOURS 'By Allah, he has no faith (the Prophet repeated is three times) whose neighbours are not safe from his wickedness.' (Bukhari) 'He is not a believer who eats his fill while his neighbours remains hungry by his side.' (Baihaqi) CHILDREN 'No father can give his child anything better than good manners.' (Tirmidhi) LOVE OF THE PROPHET 'None of you has faith unless I am dearer to him than his father and his son and all mankind.' (Bukhari) THANKFULNESS 'He who does not thank people does not thank Allah.' (Tirmidhi) KINDNESS 'Allah is not kind to him who is not kind to people.' (Bukhari and Muslim) LEARNING 'The best of you is he who has learnt the Qur'an and then taught it.' (Bukhari) 'The seeking of knowledge is a must for every Muslim man and woman.' (Bukhari)