LIONEL MESSIS FATHER, JORGE, DIES AGED 68, CONMEBOL SAYS

Jorge Horacio Messi, father of football superstar Lionel Messi, died at the age of 68 on Friday night after a long illness, South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL said.



"CONMEBOL deeply regrets the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi," CONMEBOL said on X on Saturday.



Lionel Messi has travelled from the US city of Miami to Argentina to say goodbye to his father, local media reported. A private jet, carrying the football star, his wife and their three children, landed late on Saturday in the city of Rosario.



The family travelled from the airport to El Prado cemetery, where a private funeral was being held, according to local reports.



Lionel Messi's first club, Newell's Old Boys, and Argentinian newspapers Ole and Clarin also reported on the passing. Details about the cause of death were not disclosed.



"With deep sorrow and grief, Newell's Old Boys bids farewell to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario," Newell's wrote.



Jorge Messi's health was a concern during the recent World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.



Lionel Messi was visibly emotional after scoring the first of three goals in Argentina's opening match against Algeria, saying he wept for "a reason unrelated to sports."



But the family later stated Jorge Messi was "recovering favorably."



He leaves behind his wife Celia, sons Lionel, Rodrigo, and Matias, daughter Maria Sol, and a number of grandchildren.



Jorge Messi, who was also his son's agent, played a fundamental role in Lionel Messi's rise to become one of the greatest football players of all time.



He was the one who travelled with the player to Barcelona in the early 2000s for the trial that would open the doors to the club's youth academy.



Lionel Messi went on to win 10 La Liga titles and five Champions League trophies with Barcelona, among others. In 2022, he led Argentina to their third World Cup title.



"His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings to the pinnacle of world football glory," Newell's wrote.



