Messi pays tribute to Argentina team in emotional pre-final post

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has paid tribute to his team and their success over recent years in an emotional Instagram post, hours before the World Cup final against Spain.



"Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that nobody can erase. LET'S GO ARGENTINA," the 39-year-old veteran posted alongside a photo of all the Argentina players, coaches and support staff.



Sunday's World Cup final in East Rutherford, just outside of New York, pits title holders Argentina against European champions Spain.

In 2021 and 2024, the current generation of players also twice won the Copa América. Prior to that, Messi had not won a single title in 16 years with the national team.



"The best thing about all these years has never been just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, pulling ourselves up through the difficult times and enjoying every step of the way," wrote the eightfold winner of the Ballon d'Or world player of the year award.



"Thank you to each and every one of my team-mates, the coaching staff and everyone who works every day to ensure that this national team remains a family," he concluded.

