Norway edge out Senegal 3-2 in World Cup

Norway beat Senegal 3-2 in a Group I World Cup match at New York New Jersey (MetLife) Stadium on Monday.

Erling Haaland scored twice to lead the Norwegian attack, adding to Marcus Holmgren Pedersen's opening goal.

Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr kept his team in the contest with a brace, but the West African side ultimately fell short despite a strong second-half push.

The result moves Norway into six points from two games, although they remain second in Group I behind France on goal difference. Senegal, meanwhile, remain without a point and face a must-win scenario in their final group match against Iraq to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will feature 48 nations competing through July 19.





