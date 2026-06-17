Messi leads the charge against Algeria with hat-trick victory for Argentina

Argentina defeated Algeria on Tuesday in their Group J match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Kansas City Stadium in the US.

The first 10 minutes of the game saw disallowed goals for both sides due to being offside.

After a spell of bad luck, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi dribbled the ball to about 25 yards out and struck at goal, putting the current world champions in the lead in the 17th minute. Messi marked his 200th appearance for Argentina and sixth World Cup with goal number 118 for his country.

In the 60th minute, Messi became the oldest player to score twice in a World Cup match at 38 years and 357 days old, doubling Argentina's lead over Algeria in the process.

But he didn't stop there. Pulling off a hat-trick, Messi scored from just outside the box in the 76th minute. It also made him the oldest player to ever score a hat-trick at a World Cup. The goal tied him with Germany's Miroslav Klose at 16 for most goals scored at World Cups.

As a result of the game, Argentina went to the top of Group J while Algeria sank to the bottom.





