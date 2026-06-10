Lionel Messi penalty helps lift Argentina to 3-0 win over Iceland

Lionel Messi converted a second-half penalty as Argentina wrapped up their World Cup preparation with a 3-0 win over Iceland in Auburn, Alabama.



Messi did not make an appearance in Argentina's 2-0 win over Honduras on Saturday as he managed his recovery from a hamstring injury, but made a quick impact after being called upon by manager Lionel Scaloni in the 70th minute against Iceland.



He calmly converted from the spot in the 72nd minute to extend Argentina's lead, following Valentin Barco's early opener.



Argentina wrapped up the result through Thiago Almada in the 86th minute, capitalising on a stellar counter-attack and assist from Rodrigo de Paul.



The defending champions get their World Cup campaign under way against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday.



