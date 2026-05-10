Lionel Messi on song as Inter Miami beat Toronto

Lionel Messi scored once and provided two assists and became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions in Inter Miami's 4-2 victory over Toronto.



The 38-year-old helped Miami storm into a four-goal lead at the BMO Field in Toronto, providing assists to Luis Suarez and Sergio Reguillon and he later scored the fourth, before Toronto replied with two consolations.



He became the the fastest player to the 100 regular-season feat, beating Sebastian Giovinco's record in 31 games fewer.



Messi has now accrued 59 goals and 41 assists in just 64 MLS games since he joined the club back in the summer of 2023.



Inter Miami blew a three-goal lead in their 4-3 defeat to Orlando last week but bounced back with three points to go second and within a point of top-placed Nashville.



