Barcelona close in on La Liga title after win over Osasuna

Barcelona closed in on the La Liga title after late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres secured a hard-earned 2-1 win at Osasuna.



Hansi Flick's men extended their lead at the top of the table to 14 points and will be crowned champions should rivals Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol on Sunday evening.



Villarreal trounced relegation-threatened Levante 5-1, Atletico Madrid remained third after beating Valencia 2-0 and Athletic Bilbao beat Alaves 4-2.



Paris Saint-Germain had a stoppage-time penalty ruled out by VAR as they dropped points in their bid to close out a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.



With their home game against Lorient tied at 2-2, the hosts were awarded a spot-kick in the fourth minute of time added on only for the decision to be overruled.



Ali Abdi netted a late equalizer to ensure Nice split the points in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Lens after Saud Abdulhamid was sent off with nine minutes remaining.



Paul Pogba started for Monaco, in their 2-1 win at Metz, Nantes dented Marseille's European hopes, beating them 3-0.



Napoli came within inches of snatching a late Serie A win but could only play out a goalless draw at Champions League-chasing Como after Matteo Politano hit a post, leaving the door open for Inter Milan to secure the Scudetto on Sunday.



Udinese beat Torino 2-0 and Atalanta played out a goalless draw with Genoa.



