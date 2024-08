The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League phase draw took place on Thursday at Monaco's Grimaldi Forum.

Instead of the usual 32 teams, a total of 36 teams will compete and the top eight football sides will then move to the knockout rounds.

The teams that finish in positions 9th through 24th will participate in a two-legged playoff, with the winners securing a place in the event's final 16.

The final will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on May 31, 2025.