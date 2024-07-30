Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori signs for Arsenal

Italy international Riccardo Calafiori has joined Arsenal from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

"We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense," said manager Mikel Arteta in a statement.

"Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies," he added.

The 22-year-old defender was part of the Italy national team squad at EURO 2024.

Calafiori will wear the number 33 shirt at Arsenal.