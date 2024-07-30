 Contact Us
News Football Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori signs for Arsenal

Arsenal announced the signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on a long-term contract. Manager Mikel Arteta highlighted Calafiori's defensive strength and character, expecting him to boost the team's trophy pursuits.

Published July 30,2024
Italy international Riccardo Calafiori has joined Arsenal from Serie A side Bologna on a long-term contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

"We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defense," said manager Mikel Arteta in a statement.

"Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies," he added.

The 22-year-old defender was part of the Italy national team squad at EURO 2024.

Calafiori will wear the number 33 shirt at Arsenal.