Postponed 2023 Turkish Super Cup to be held in Şanlıurfa in April

The postponed 2023 Turkish Super Cup will take place in Türkiye's southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed Wednesday.

The match, originally scheduled for Dec. 29, 2023, between defending Super Lig champions Galatasaray and the 2022 - 23 Turkish Cup winners Fenerbahce will be played at 9 p.m. local time at the 28,965-capacity Şanlıurfa 11 Nisan Stadium on April 7.

Trendyol Super Lig will be completed May 26, by shifting the fixture one week starting from week 32 matches, which were originally scheduled for April 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The clubs will also be allowed to play their transferred players in the final, as it has been decided that Article 18 of the Football Competition Regulations will not be applied to the match, due to the calendar change in the Super Cup competition.

The Super Cup was intended to take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but was postponed due to problems in the organization.

Afterward, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray decided not to play the match in Saudi Arabia after negotiations between the Turkish Federation, both clubs and the Saudi authorities failed.