Manchester City reached the Emirates FA Cup round 5 by beating Tottenham 1-0 on Friday.

Dutch defender Nathan Ake's goal in the 88th minute at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium brought victory to the reigning champions.

The FA Cup, the oldest national football competition in the world, is an annual knockout competition in men's domestic English football.

Arsenal is the most successful club in the tournament with 14 trophies.