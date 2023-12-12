Turkish court remands Ankaragücü chair for punching referee after league match

The president of the Turkish football club MKE Ankaragücü, Faruk Koca, was remanded into custody on Tuesday for punching referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after a Monday league match, the country's justice minister said.

Yılmaz Tunc said on X that three suspects, including Koca, were remanded by an Ankara court after giving their statements to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the Turkish capital.

Tunc said that suspects F. K., S.Y.S. and K.C. were remanded for "injuring a public official in a sports field in a way that caused a fracture" as Meler, who was also regarded a public official, was performing his duty on a football pitch.

After an injury time equalizer, 10-man Ankaragücü were held to a 1-1 draw with visitors Caykur Rizespor in a Monday Trendyol Super Lig match.

Following the final whistle, Koca invaded the pitch to punch Meler, a FIFA-licensed referee, in his face. Once the referee fell to the ground, several people kicked him as well.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously condemned the attack on the referee.

"I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragücü vs. Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery," he said on X.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," Erdoğan added.

After the attack, Meler was taken to an Ankara hospital.

The Turkish Football Federation suspended all league matches until further notice.

Meler, 37, is one of the UEFA Elite and FIFA referees to officiate several matches in the UEFA club and national team competitions, including the top-tier Champions League, as well as the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.