Juventus and Atalanta share points from Serie A stalemate in Bergamo

Juventus and Atalanta were forced to share the points after grinding out a goalless draw in Serie A on Sunday.



After an even start to the match in Bergamo both teams came close later in the first half, with Davide Zappacosta trying his luck before Nicolo Fagioli and Moise Kean tested Juan Musso in the Atalanta goal.



However, the hosts had the pick of the chances in the second half when Wojciech Szczesny got his fingertips to Luis Muriel's free-kick before Teun Koopmeiners had two good shots in the closing stages.



The stalemate sees Massimiliano Allegri's men sit four points behind league leaders Inter Milan in the table, while Atalanta remain a point behind Juve.



Both sides opened the game well but Atalanta had the first clear-cut chance in the 14th minute when a great ball from Oscar Ruggeri on the left found Zappacosta in the box and the full-back's effort whistled wide of a post.



A slow first half saw both sides have equal possession of the ball and Federico Chiesa was trying to create chances for Juve.



The visitors then had a chance on the half-hour mark as a corner ball fell to Fagioli on the edge of the box, but Musso managed to push it away.



Kean then tested Musso from distance, with the goalkeeper making a comfortable save to his right.



Atalanta put pressure on the visitors early in the second-half as Ederson hit a teasing cross into the box but Zappacosta was unable to meet the ball and Juve were straight up the other end of the pitch as Chiesa had a powerful effort palmed away by Musso.



The hosts were making good runs around the box but Juventus were able to counter the danger and they threatened again in the 69th minute from a corner.



Sead Kolasinac's flicked header was turned away by Manuel Locatelli at the back post before Ederson's resulting overhead kick flew wide.



Atalanta had an excellent opportunity in the 73rd minute when Muriel's free-kick was curling towards the top corner, but Szczesny made a fantastic save, just getting his fingertips to the ball, and it deflected off the bar before being cleared away.



They threatened again from a corner as Berat Djimsiti headed over the bar before Ederson's low strike was blocked by the Juve defence.



Atalanta nearly found the winner in the 88th minute when Muriel's thumping shot was spilled by Szczesny into the path of Koopmeiners, but the Dutchman was unable to finish from the rebound.



Koopmeiners had another opportunity to snatch three points for the hosts after finding space in the box but his shot blazed over the bar and Juventus defended well to hold on for a point.



