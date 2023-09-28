Adana Demirspor shock Beşiktaş 4-2 in Super Lig

Adana Demirspor shocked Beşiktaş 4-2 in a Trendyol Super Lig match on Wednesday.

Demirspor's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda drew first blood early in the eighth minute, then Senegalese attacker M'Baye Niang made it 2-0 in the 17th minute at New Adana Stadium.

Adana Demirspor kept up the pressure as Emre Akbaba netted their third goal in the 59th minute, then Yusuf Erdoğan made it 4-0 in the 75th minute.

Four minutes later, Beşiktaş' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar took one back and Milot Rashica made it 4-2 in the 89th minute.

Adana Demirspor climbed to third spot with 11 points in the Trendyol Super Lig standings, while Beşiktaş are placed sixth with 10 points.