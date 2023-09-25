Hatayspor beat Trabzonspor 3-2 in Trendyol Super Lig

Hatayspor on Monday beat Trabzonspor 3-2 in a Trendyol Super Lig week 6 game.

Before the end of the first half, Trabzonspor's Edin Visca brought the lead to his team in the 44th minute at Mersin Stadium.

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu made it 2-0 for the Black Sea Storms in the 62nd minute, then the Hatay side got the wind in their backs.

Honduran attacker Rigoberto Rivas took one back for Hatayspor in the 72nd minute, then Didier Lamker Ze leveled the score in the 88th minute.

The late winning goal came from Nigerian midfielder Oluwafisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 97th minute.

With the match, Hatayspor climbed to the number four spot in the Super Lig standings with 10 points, while Trabzonspor is at sixth with 9 points.