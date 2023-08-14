Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace in London, Britain, 15 January 2023. (EPA File Photo)

Real Madrid announced Monday that they signed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.

The Spaniard is expected to replace Thibaut Courtois, who is suffering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will undergo surgery.

The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao with an all-time goalkeeper record fee of €80 million ($92,8 million) in 2018, bagged 2021 UEFA Champions League, 2019 Europa League and 2022 FIFA Club World Cup trophies with the Blues.

The goalkeeper is a Spanish international, having won the 2023 Nations League with Spain. Kepa also won the Under-19s European Championship with Spain in 2012.

"Kepa will be presented as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Tuesday 15 August, at 1.30 pm at Real Madrid City," the team announced.