Bosnian forward Dzeko scores double as Fenerbahçe start Turkish league with win

An Edin Dzeko-led Fenerbahçe began the 2023-24 Trendyol Super Lig campaign with a 2-1 win over Gaziantep FK on Sunday.

Bosnian forward Dzeko scored twice in the third and 18th minutes to be the key player for the home win at Ülker Stadium.

Dzeko, who left Inter Milan this summer, was in the area to score both goals.

In injury time of the first half, Arda Kızıldağ was on the scoresheet for Gaziantep FK. His header encouraged the visitors.

In the first half, Gaziantep FK's Romanian player Alexandru Maxim, who had already been booked, was sent off for protesting the referee's decision for a foul.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel was injured during the match and the Nigerian player walked off the pitch.

Fenerbahçe won the match 2-1 to make a good start to the Turkish league.

On Saturday, defending champions Galatasaray drew with Mondi Home Kayserispor 0-0 in an away match in the league's opening week.