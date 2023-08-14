Beşiktaş sign former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has joined Beşiktaş on a three-year deal.



The 29-year-old England international was a free agent after leaving Liverpool this summer following seven years at Anfield.



When announcing the transfer on their club website, Beşiktaş revealed that Oxlade-Chamberlain would receive a net signing on fee of €1.5 million ($1.64 million) and a guaranteed net payment of €2.5 million per season.



In a statement sent from the Turkish club to the Public Disclosure Platform, Beşiktaş said: "With the player regarding the transfer of professional football player Alexander Mark David Oxlade-Chamberlain, effective from August 12, 2023, until the end of the 2025-2026 season. A three-year contract has been signed.



"The player will be given a net signing fee of €1,500,000 and a net guarantee fee of €2,500,000 for each football season.



"In addition, a maximum net fee of €10,000 will be paid per match, depending on the time he takes part in the competitions."



Midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Southampton and Arsenal before joining Liverpool in 2017 and has won 35 caps for England.



