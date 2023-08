Turkish football club Beşiktaş on Monday said they began transfer talks with Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has arrived in Istanbul.

The 29-year-old joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017. His contract expired this summer.

He bagged the 2019 UEFA champions League, 2020 FIFA Club World Cup, 2020 English Premier League title and 2022 FA Cup with the Reds.