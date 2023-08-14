Al-Hilal to sign Neymar Jr., claims French sports daily

French sports newspaper has claimed that Al-Hilal will sign Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian star of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will join the Saudi Arabian side for €80 million (approximately $87.4 million), the L'Equipe claimed on Monday, adding that the 31-year-old has already agreed on a two-year contract.

After joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for an all-time record fee of €222 million (about $263.7 million), the Brazilian winger has helped the club win five French Ligue 1 titles in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Neymar also helped PSG reach their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

As a Barcelona regular from 2013 to 2017, Neymar helped them win the 2015 Champions League and two Spanish La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016.