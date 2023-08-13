Kane says 'no time to panic' after Bayern debut with Super Cup defeat

Bayern Munich newcomer Harry Kane said "there's no time to panic" after making his debut for the Bundesliga champions in a 3-0 defeat to German Cup winners RB Leipzig in the Super Cup on Saturday evening.



"I wanted to come here and win the game, the whole team wanted to win, but that wasn't the case. But there's no time to panic, it's a long season ahead," Kane said during his official presentation on Sunday.



The striker became the most expensive Bundesliga newcomer just a few hours before the match, but couldn't do anything to help Bayern and also claim his first-ever title after coming from the bench in the second half.



Bayern have reportedly paid Premier League side Tottenham €100 million ($110 million) for Kane. Despite being the all-time England and Spurs top scorer, the forward is yet to win a title.



Despite the defeat, which prompted sharp criticism from coach Thomas Tuchel, Kane said he was very happy with the conclusion of the transfer after months of negotiations and with the reception he received.



"It was just amazing to see the reception (from the fans). Throughout the game, I could hear them singing. It was unfortunate that we kind of gave away the penalty so quickly after coming on, that really killed the momentum of the game," he said.



Tuchel said after the game that he felt sorry for Kane and that "he probably thinks we haven't trained for four weeks."



The coach explained that the forward was not in the starting line-up as he "went to bed at 3 or 4 am" after landing in Munich on Friday evening. Tuchel, however, stressed that Kane will start their Bundesliga opener against Werder Bremen on Friday.



"He will play every game, that's it. There is no build-up. He will train with us and will start against Werder Bremen," the coach said.



