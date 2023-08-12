Reigning champions Manchester City begin new season with victory

Manchester City's Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland celebrates after winning with his team the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on August 11, 2023. (AFP)

The reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City began the new season with a victory Friday.

Erling Haaland led the Citizens to a 3-0 win against Burnley in the opening match.

Haaland drew first blood early in the fourth minute at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Manchester City's Norwegian star netted another in the 36th minute.

Rodri tallied the third goal of the season for the Citizens in the 75th minute.

Burnley winger Anass Zarouri was shown a red card and sent off by the referee in the 94th minute.