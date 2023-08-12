Bayern Munich sign England star Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich signed England star Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, one of the big transfers in the 2023 summer.

"FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club," the German powerhouse said in a statement.

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer welcomed Kane and praised their new signing.

"Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We're very happy about this top-quality new arrival," Hainer said.

"... Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga," he added.

Kane said that he is delighted to be a member of Bayern Munich.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here," Kane said.

Kane, who started to play for Tottenham Hotspur in 2011, scored 280 goals in 435 matches that made him the London club's all-time record goal scorer.

He was the English Premier League's top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021, and is the second highest all-time Premier League scorer with 213 goals after former England forward Alan Shearer.

Kane is England's captain and scored 58 goals in 84 international caps for his nation. He is also England's record goal scorer.

He was awarded with the 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot after scoring six goals to be the tournament's top scorer.