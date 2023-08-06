Arsenal beat Manchester City to win 2023 FA Community Shield

Martin Odegaard (C) of Arsenal lifts the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield soccer match between Arsenal London and Manchester City in London, Britain, 06 August 2023. (EPA Photo)

Arsenal won the 2023 FA Community Shield by beating Manchester City 4-1 on penalties in the final on Sunday.

Young midfielder Cole Palmer brought the lead to the Citizens in the 77th minute at Wembley.

In the 101st minute, Arsenal's Leandro Trossard gave hope to the Gunners with a late equalizer.

Arsenal came out on top in penalties 4-1, bagging their 17th title in the competition.

Founded in 1908, FA Community Shield is an annual contest held between the champions of the previous Premier League season and the holders of the FA Cup.

Manchester United is the most successful team in the competition's history with 21 titles.