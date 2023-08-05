Rasmus Hojlund joins Manchester United

Atalanta attacker Rasmus Hojlund has joined Manchester United, the English Premier League side announced on Saturday.

Danish forward signed a contract with the Red Devils valid until June 2028, a club statement said.

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," the 20-year-old said.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me. It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players," he added.

Hojlund, who moved to Atalanta from Sturm Graz in 2022, netted 10 goals and made four assists in 34 appearances for the Italian Serie A side.